Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

PLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of PLTR traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 78,989,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,451,922. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,809,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,139,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $131,359,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

