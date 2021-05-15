Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of PLTR opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,139,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,359,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

