Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $173,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

