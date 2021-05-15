Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $70,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 75,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $59.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

