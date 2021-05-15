Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

