Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) shares fell 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$36.07 and last traded at C$36.39. 335,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 501,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 36.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

