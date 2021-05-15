Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 20,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

