Pancake Bunny Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for $281.25 or 0.00572803 BTC on major exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $143.50 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.14 or 0.01155075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00067199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00115658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00062145 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

