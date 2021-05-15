Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.68

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.68 and traded as high as $20.87. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 22,936 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $253.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $192,323.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $767,139 in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 649.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 285,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 254,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

