Patricia M. Whaley Sells 682 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 865,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $63,194,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.