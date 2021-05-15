PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $246.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.96 and its 200-day moving average is $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

