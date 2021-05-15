PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.29. 6,729,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,931,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

