PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $315.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.28. The company has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

