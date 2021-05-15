PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,731,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. Citigroup raised their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.