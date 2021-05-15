Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Get Pearson alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of PSO opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100,044 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pearson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Pearson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.