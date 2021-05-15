Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

PTON stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.58. 18,743,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,083,483. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,379.71 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.93.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.