PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Acquires 208,973 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji acquired 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16.

PFSI opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

