Peony Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,833.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Peony has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,833.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00078994 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003779 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,982,649 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars.

