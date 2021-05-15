Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.17

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $5.77. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 55,038 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

