Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

