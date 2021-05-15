Persistence (XPRT) Price Reaches $15.99 on Top Exchanges

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $272.55 million and $4.67 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 66.9% higher against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for $15.99 or 0.00032061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.29 or 0.01161690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00115447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063539 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 103,972,555 coins and its circulating supply is 17,047,507 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

