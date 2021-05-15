PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $25.69. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 1,122 shares.

The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

