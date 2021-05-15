PHI Token Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $5,589.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01166989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00115489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063554 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.