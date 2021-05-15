PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHX. Northland Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.93.

PHX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,174. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

