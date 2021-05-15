Pi Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UGE International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price target on shares of UGE International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
About UGE International
UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.
