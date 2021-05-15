Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,164 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 63.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 257.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 346,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,239,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.2% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.52.

CRWD stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.16 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

