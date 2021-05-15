Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5,001.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,867 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

BURL stock opened at $333.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.29 and its 200-day moving average is $267.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.75 and a 1 year high of $334.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

