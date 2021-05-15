Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.86 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $135.93 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

