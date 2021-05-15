Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.42 Million in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.09% of Tenable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $898,539.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,568 shares of company stock worth $15,843,222. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.72 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

