Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $977,000.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $13.79 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.