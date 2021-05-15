Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $4 Million Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Shares of DHCAU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

