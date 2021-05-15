Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

NYSE:PV opened at $9.75 on Friday. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

