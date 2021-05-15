Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.
NYSE:PV opened at $9.75 on Friday. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.25.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV).
Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.