Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

