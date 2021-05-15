Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:WWW opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.