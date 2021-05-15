Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.090–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $13 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.92 million.

PXLW traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 3,368,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,930. The company has a market capitalization of $164.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PXLW. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

