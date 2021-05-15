Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Plantronics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.350-0.550 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.55 EPS.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $7.55 on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,784. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLT shares. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

