PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of AGS opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

