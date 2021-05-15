Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.39

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 11420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,577,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,408,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,447,000.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

