PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading 12.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s share price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. PLBY Group traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.32. 18,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,793,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

