Plian Price Reaches $0.0434 on Major Exchanges (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Plian has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $35.68 million and approximately $217,230.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 822,218,042 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

