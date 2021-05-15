Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 153,857 shares.The stock last traded at $31.15 and had previously closed at $32.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLRX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.