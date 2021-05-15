pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003968 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $60.92 million and $18.60 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00093000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00020038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.16 or 0.01176668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00067652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00115338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00063498 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 76,284,590 coins and its circulating supply is 30,872,261 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

