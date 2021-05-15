Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.37 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Points International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Points International in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.