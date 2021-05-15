Polkacover (CVR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $520,063.00

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Polkacover has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $520,063.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00097871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00544866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00235498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.54 or 0.01231812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.65 or 0.01201363 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 24,869,525 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

