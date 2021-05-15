Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,602.48

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,602.48 ($20.94) and traded as low as GBX 1,586 ($20.72). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,599 ($20.89), with a volume of 975,938 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,957 ($25.57).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,513.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.48. The company has a market cap of £7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other Polymetal International news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,469 ($19.19) per share, with a total value of £4,407 ($5,757.77). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,820 shares of company stock worth $5,795,220.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

