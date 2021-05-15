POPCHAIN (PCH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $400,212.75 and approximately $37.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029649 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

