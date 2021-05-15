Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Potbelly reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

PBPB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 115,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,751. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Potbelly has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $7.74.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

