Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,521. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

