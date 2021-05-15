Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $39.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PWCDF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

PWCDF stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

