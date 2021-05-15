Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari Sells 47,433 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Precigen by 1,422.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 1,280.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $4,154,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGEN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

